Overview

Jennifer Ferguson, MS is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. 

Jennifer Ferguson works at Daniel Callahan Phd Pllc in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel Callahan Phd Pllc
    13500 Sutton Park Dr S Ste 702, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 571-7701

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 13, 2022
After many months searching for the right counselor, I found more than I could've hoped for in Jennifer. Her space is calm, neat, and professional. She is a pleasure to talk with; a breath of fresh air. She is patient, and an excellent listener. It is evident that she cares about my well being. She is very experienced and knowledgable in her profession. She is able to bear the weight of difficult topics, and she is empathic and encouraging. She celebrates my progress. I feel like my time with Jennifer is always fruitful and I am so grateful to have her as a counselor.
Aug 13, 2022
Photo: Jennifer Ferguson, MS
About Jennifer Ferguson, MS

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902269327
Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Ferguson works at Daniel Callahan Phd Pllc in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Ferguson’s profile.

