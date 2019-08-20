Dr. Jennifer Fishel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Fishel, OD
Dr. Jennifer Fishel, OD is an Optometrist in Greenville, NC.
Eye Care Center3535 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 756-8787
Jennifer Fishel Od PA2797 Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858 Directions (252) 756-6031
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been a patient of Dr. Fishel for a number of years. I feel her staff are upfront concerning any charges that may or may not be covered by my insurance. They are always helpful in assisting me with choosing eyeglasses as well. Dr. Fishel utilizes state of the art technology which as a patient is important to me. She truly cares about her patients and takes the time to listen to my concerns. I was undecided about contacts and the receptionist gave me a prescription should I decide to order at a later time. I have visited numerous physicians and have found Dr. Fishel to be the best.
- Optometry
- English, American Sign Language
Dr. Fishel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishel speaks American Sign Language.
300 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishel.
