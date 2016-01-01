Jennifer Flack accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Flack, LP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Flack, LP is a Clinical Psychologist in Fenton, MI.
Jennifer Flack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jennifer Flack127 N River St, Fenton, MI 48430 Directions (810) 309-9355
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Flack?
About Jennifer Flack, LP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1821221631
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Flack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Flack works at
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Flack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Flack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Flack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Flack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.