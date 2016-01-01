Jennifer Fritz accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Fritz, PA-C
Overview
Jennifer Fritz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Jennifer Fritz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Primecare West Town1431 N Western Ave Ste 406, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 633-5841
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Fritz?
About Jennifer Fritz, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912216045
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Fritz works at
Jennifer Fritz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.