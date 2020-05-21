Jennifer Gerard, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Gerard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Gerard, FNP
Jennifer Gerard, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Usmd At North Fort Worth9701 Harmon Rd Ste 141, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 306-5630
- Cigna
Was my first time meeting Jennifer & using Telemed. She was Totally Awesome! Very friendly & helpful. She spent time with me & I didn't feel anxious or rushed. Very Happy that I found her & will continue to use her as my PCP. Staff was also Awesome...very helpful.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417488255
Jennifer Gerard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Gerard accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Gerard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Gerard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Gerard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Gerard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Gerard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.