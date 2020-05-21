See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Worth, TX
Jennifer Gerard, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jennifer Gerard, FNP

Jennifer Gerard, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Jennifer Gerard works at USMD North Fort Worth Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Gerard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Usmd At North Fort Worth
    9701 Harmon Rd Ste 141, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 306-5630
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Jennifer Gerard, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417488255
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Gerard, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Gerard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Gerard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Gerard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Gerard works at USMD North Fort Worth Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Jennifer Gerard’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Gerard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Gerard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Gerard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Gerard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

