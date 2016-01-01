Jennifer Gingrich, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Gingrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Gingrich, PA
Jennifer Gingrich, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pismo Beach, CA.
Jennifer Gingrich works at
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach877 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 474-8450Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1578506614
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
Jennifer Gingrich accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Gingrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Gingrich works at
