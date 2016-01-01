Jennifer Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Glass, NP
Jennifer Glass, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless1217 1st St Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 766-5197
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891347829
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.