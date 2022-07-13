Jennifer Gondoly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Gondoly, APRN
Overview of Jennifer Gondoly, APRN
Jennifer Gondoly, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Jennifer Gondoly works at
Jennifer Gondoly's Office Locations
Endocrine Associates Pscthe3906 S Dupont Sq, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-8218
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, listened very well, responsive to questions. Definitely would recommend to anyone.
About Jennifer Gondoly, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629540711
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Gondoly accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Gondoly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Gondoly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Gondoly.
