See All Physicians Assistants in Tampa, FL
Jennifer Gonzalez, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Gonzalez, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jennifer Gonzalez, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL. 

Jennifer Gonzalez works at University of South Florida Medical Clinics in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Alexandra Pack, PA-C
Alexandra Pack, PA-C
5.0 (28)
View Profile
Michelle Goff, PA-C
Michelle Goff, PA-C
4.9 (26)
View Profile
Rebecca Leynes, PA-C
Rebecca Leynes, PA-C
4.5 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Usf Dept of Opthalmology
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-2201
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Gonzalez?

    Feb 11, 2016
    Jennifer Willett, PA is BETTER than a doctor! She is very knowledgeable, listens carefully, does not rush the patient, accurately diagnoses, and prescribes accordingly. She is very fine- tuned into each patient, and makes helpful recommendations for ones well being. In addition to all this, I have NEVER had to wait more than 5 or 10 minutes to see her. Her office has even called on several occasions to say she's running a few minutes early! Amazing!
    Charleston, SC — Feb 11, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Gonzalez, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Gonzalez, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Gonzalez to family and friends

    Jennifer Gonzalez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Gonzalez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Gonzalez, PA.

    About Jennifer Gonzalez, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154519239
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Gonzalez works at University of South Florida Medical Clinics in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Gonzalez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Gonzalez, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.