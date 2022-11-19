See All Nurse Practitioners in Grenada, MS
Jennifer Goss, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Goss, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Goss, FNP

Jennifer Goss, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Grenada, MS. 

Jennifer Goss works at Family Health Clinic Grenada in Grenada, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jennifer Goss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Clinic of Grenada
    1117 Sunset Dr, Grenada, MS 38901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 226-0110
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Goss?

    Nov 19, 2022
    I am very confident in her medical care. She is a wonderful person, very intelligent, and very kind. I can tell she loves people. She will listen to you also. Great bedside manners.
    Cindy Smith — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Goss, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Goss, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Goss to family and friends

    Jennifer Goss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Goss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Goss, FNP.

    About Jennifer Goss, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548608128
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Goss, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Goss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Goss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Goss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Goss works at Family Health Clinic Grenada in Grenada, MS. View the full address on Jennifer Goss’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Jennifer Goss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Goss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Goss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Goss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Goss, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.