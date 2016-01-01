Jennifer Griffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Griffin, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Griffin, CNM
Jennifer Griffin, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in East Setauket, NY.
Jennifer Griffin works at
Jennifer Griffin's Office Locations
University Associates In OB/GYN6 Technology Dr Ste 200, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4686
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennifer Griffin, CNM
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013926930
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Griffin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Griffin works at
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.