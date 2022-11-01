See All Physicians Assistants in Indianapolis, IN
Jennifer Gutwein, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Overview

Jennifer Gutwein, PA is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN. 

Jennifer Gutwein works at Marion County Health Department in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marion County Health Department
    6940 Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 266-2901
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Jennifer Gutwein, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801847751
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Gutwein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Gutwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Gutwein works at Marion County Health Department in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Jennifer Gutwein’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Gutwein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Gutwein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Gutwein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Gutwein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

