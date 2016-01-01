See All Physical Therapists in Ada, MN
Jennifer Hamre, OTR

Rehabilitation
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Hamre, OTR

Jennifer Hamre, OTR is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Ada, MN. 

Jennifer Hamre works at Essentia Health-Ada in Ada, MN with other offices in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Hamre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Ada
    201 9th St W, Ada, MN 56510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jennifer Hamre, OTR

    Specialties
    • Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1811394554
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo
    • Essentia Health-Ada

