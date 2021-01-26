See All Counselors in Woodstock, GA
Jennifer Hanchey Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Hanchey

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jennifer Hanchey is a Counselor in Woodstock, GA. 

Jennifer Hanchey works at Baird & Baird Family Dentistry in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baird Baird Family Dentistry
    4595 Towne Lake Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 269-6098

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jennifer Hanchey?

Jan 26, 2021
She is amazing. Honestly feel she saved our marriage. Truly cares about her clients. Would highly recommend to everyone.
Niki B — Jan 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jennifer Hanchey
How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Hanchey?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Hanchey to family and friends

Jennifer Hanchey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jennifer Hanchey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Hanchey.

About Jennifer Hanchey

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437794054
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Hanchey is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Hanchey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Hanchey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Hanchey works at Baird & Baird Family Dentistry in Woodstock, GA. View the full address on Jennifer Hanchey’s profile.

Jennifer Hanchey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Hanchey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Hanchey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Hanchey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jennifer Hanchey?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.