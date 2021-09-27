Jennifer Hanlon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Hanlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Hanlon, PA-C
Overview
Jennifer Hanlon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA.
Jennifer Hanlon works at
Locations
-
1
NAPC Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C270, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 898-7840
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Consulted her at Georgia State University. Very helpful and supportive.
About Jennifer Hanlon, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578715421
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Hanlon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Hanlon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Hanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Hanlon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Hanlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Hanlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Hanlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.