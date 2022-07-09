Jennifer Haynes, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Haynes, FNP
Overview of Jennifer Haynes, FNP
Jennifer Haynes, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Jennifer Haynes works at
Jennifer Haynes' Office Locations
Little River Medical Center - South Strand3236 Holmestown Rd Unit E1, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 663-8000Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jennifer Haynes has been my primary care physician for over years. I have never felt rushed during an appointment. She is super knowledgeable and listens to me as I describe what problem is going on. Quick on sending rereferrals when I have problems like my knee going out. I highly recommend Jennifer Haynes!
About Jennifer Haynes, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235304023
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Haynes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Haynes accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Haynes works at
5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Haynes.
