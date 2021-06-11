See All Nurse Practitioners in Albany, NY
Jennifer Hennessy, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Hennessy, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jennifer Hennessy, FNP

Jennifer Hennessy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY. 

Jennifer Hennessy works at Mcginnis Womens Medical Care in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jennifer Hennessy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mcginnis Women's Medical Care
    24 Computer Dr W, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 689-7548
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Hennessy?

    Jun 11, 2021
    I just had my initial appointment and I am thoroughly impressed. She was friendly & the first provider I’ve met in NY state that came in introducing herself. Not being from NY made me miss the awesome healthcare in my home state within the Midwest. Not only that, she explained everything she was doing with great detail. Jennifer made me feel comfortable and gave me more faith about the healthcare system out here. She went above & beyond during this appointment. I truly appreciate it!
    — Jun 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Hennessy, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Hennessy, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Hennessy to family and friends

    Jennifer Hennessy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Hennessy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Hennessy, FNP.

    About Jennifer Hennessy, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245843408
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Hennessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Hennessy works at Mcginnis Womens Medical Care in Albany, NY. View the full address on Jennifer Hennessy’s profile.

    Jennifer Hennessy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Hennessy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Hennessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Hennessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Hennessy, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.