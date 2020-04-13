Dr. Highsmith accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Highsmith, PHD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Highsmith, PHD
Dr. Jennifer Highsmith, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Highsmith works at
Dr. Highsmith's Office Locations
Nevada Psych Eval Inc2450 Vassar St Ste 3A, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 284-5851
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Highsmith has completely changed my life . I can now be a normal person and my brain is now up to people my age . I no longer am behind and doing wonderful in school. Because of her work and kindness she has shown me I know apart of myself that I never knew was there . I still will struggle with somethings but I thank god everyday for placing people like her in my life .
About Dr. Jennifer Highsmith, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1205107323
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Highsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Highsmith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Highsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Highsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Highsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.