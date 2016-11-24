Dr. Jennifer Hogansen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Hogansen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Hogansen, PHD is a Psychologist in Corvallis, OR.
Dr. Hogansen works at
Locations
Corvallis Office444 NW Elks Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330 Directions (541) 754-1288Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Hogansen when I was 17 years old and struggling with severe depression, adhd and bipolar disorder. I saw her regularly for a long time(not anymore) and she is the most amazing therapist I've ever had. She's caring and open, and supremely intelligent and approachable. Anyone would be lucky to have her as a therapist and I couldn't recommend her more. I wish all therapists were as good as Jennifer.
About Dr. Jennifer Hogansen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1154418101
Dr. Hogansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogansen, there are benefits to both methods.