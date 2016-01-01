Overview of Jennifer Holian, CRNP

Jennifer Holian, CRNP is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TJUH College of Graduate Studies and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Jennifer Holian works at Jefferson Transplant Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.