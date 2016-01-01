Jennifer Holian, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Holian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Holian, CRNP
Overview of Jennifer Holian, CRNP
Jennifer Holian, CRNP is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TJUH College of Graduate Studies and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jennifer Holian's Office Locations
Jefferson Transplant Institute1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennifer Holian, CRNP
- Transplant Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1366796799
Education & Certifications
- TJUH College of Graduate Studies
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
