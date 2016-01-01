See All Transplant Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Jennifer Holian, CRNP

Transplant Surgery
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview of Jennifer Holian, CRNP

Jennifer Holian, CRNP is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TJUH College of Graduate Studies and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Jennifer Holian works at Jefferson Transplant Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Holian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Transplant Institute
    1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center
    833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jennifer Holian, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1366796799
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TJUH College of Graduate Studies
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

