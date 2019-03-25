Jennifer Hostetler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Hostetler, CNP
Offers telehealth
Jennifer Hostetler, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Canton, OH.
My Community Health Center2600 7th St Sw, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 363-4920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Jen is amazing. Always explains throughly, upbeat and understanding
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Jennifer Hostetler accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Hostetler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Hostetler works at
7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Hostetler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Hostetler.
