See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Clemmons, NC
Jennifer Howell, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Howell, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Howell, PA-C

Jennifer Howell, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. 

Jennifer Howell works at Clemmons Family Dental in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Howell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Clemmons Family Medicine
    6301 Stadium Dr Ste 500, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7701
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Howell?

    May 31, 2017
    Jennifer is, without a doubt, the BEST of the best. Makes you feel like you are her only patient, makes her patients her priority. No one better!
    Courtney in Winston Salem, NC — May 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Howell, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Howell, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Howell to family and friends

    Jennifer Howell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Howell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Howell, PA-C.

    About Jennifer Howell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1568647204
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Howell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Howell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Howell works at Clemmons Family Dental in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Howell’s profile.

    Jennifer Howell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Howell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.