Jennifer Huddleston, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Huddleston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Huddleston, PA
Overview
Jennifer Huddleston, PA is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Med-Usc and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Jennifer Huddleston works at
Locations
-
1
Thrive Wellness Center for Women1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (323) 389-9191Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
All Women's Care Wellness Center1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (213) 250-9461
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Huddleston?
I meet her back in 2014 when she was at another clinic. She recently got her own practice. I went in for my annually with her in her new location because I want it someone familiar. I love her, she is amazing, sweet and caring. She talks to you and answers any questions you have without feeling like you are annoying her. She is the best out there, honestly.
About Jennifer Huddleston, PA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962568865
Education & Certifications
- Keck Sch Med-Usc
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Huddleston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Huddleston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Huddleston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Huddleston works at
Jennifer Huddleston speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Huddleston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Huddleston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Huddleston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Huddleston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.