Jennifer Huddleston, PA

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Jennifer Huddleston, PA is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Med-Usc and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Jennifer Huddleston works at Thrive Wellness Center for Women in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Wellness Center for Women
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 389-9191
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    All Women's Care Wellness Center
    1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 250-9461

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Acne
Amenorrhea
Abscess
Acne
Amenorrhea

Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 18, 2020
    I meet her back in 2014 when she was at another clinic. She recently got her own practice. I went in for my annually with her in her new location because I want it someone familiar. I love her, she is amazing, sweet and caring. She talks to you and answers any questions you have without feeling like you are annoying her. She is the best out there, honestly.
    Jaira Ramirez — Jul 18, 2020
    About Jennifer Huddleston, PA

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962568865
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Med-Usc
    Medical Education

