Jennifer Ingram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Ingram, CAP
Overview
Jennifer Ingram, CAP is a Counselor in Clearwater, FL.
Jennifer Ingram works at
Locations
A&M Psychiatric Services d/b/a Gulfcoast Behavioral Health1938 Soule Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 726-7442
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is so awesome. She is a really good therapiest. I would recommend her to everyone. She has help me though some rough patches in my life.
About Jennifer Ingram, CAP
- Counseling
- English
- 1114125978
Jennifer Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Ingram works at
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.