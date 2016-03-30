Dr. Irvine accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Irvine, DC
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Irvine, DC is a Chiropractor in Columbus, OH.
Locations
- 1 457 Waterbury Ct Ste B, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 337-1904
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have taken my children to Dr Irvine. She is a thoughtful, truly knowledgable, professional. She remembers who you are, and I was touched by her level of caring to the point she did outside research for my son's unusual symptoms.I wholeheartedly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Jennifer Irvine, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1790880029
