Jennifer Jacobson, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Jacobson, PMHNP-BC
Jennifer Jacobson, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Jennifer Jacobson's Office Locations
- 1 6812 N Oracle Rd Ste 114, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 219-0178
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring about her patients' health, very easy to communicate with. Easy to contact, usually less than a day for responses. Usually on time to see patients and as a psychiatric NP you see only her and no nursing staff. She spends the full allotted time with her patient.
About Jennifer Jacobson, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730114976
Frequently Asked Questions
