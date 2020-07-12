Jennifer Jahns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Jahns, PA-C
Jennifer Jahns, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Concord, NC.
Center Fo Emotional Health280 Executive Park Dr Ste 100, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 237-4240
Very easy to work with. Very kind, interested in her patients, and listens well.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Jennifer Jahns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Jahns has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Jahns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Jahns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Jahns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.