Jennifer Jepsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Jepsen, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Jepsen, NP
Jennifer Jepsen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Urbana, IL.
Jennifer Jepsen's Office Locations
The Carle Foundation Hospital611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 383-3610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Jepsen?
Great APRN! She listens well, is very proactive when it comes to preventive health and wellness, and is a great all-around gastro APRN. Easy to get appointment with her, and has teledoc appointments.
About Jennifer Jepsen, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750864021
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Jepsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
