Jennifer Jepsen, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Jepsen, NP

Jennifer Jepsen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Urbana, IL. 

Jennifer Jepsen works at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Jepsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Carle Foundation Hospital
    611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 383-3610
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 12, 2021
Great APRN! She listens well, is very proactive when it comes to preventive health and wellness, and is a great all-around gastro APRN. Easy to get appointment with her, and has teledoc appointments.
Lauren B. — Jul 12, 2021
Photo: Jennifer Jepsen, NP
About Jennifer Jepsen, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750864021
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Jepsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jennifer Jepsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Jepsen works at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. View the full address on Jennifer Jepsen’s profile.

Jennifer Jepsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Jepsen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Jepsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Jepsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

