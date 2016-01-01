Jennifer Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Johnson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Johnson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Saginaw, MI.
Jennifer Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Bay Health Center - Old Town804 S Hamilton St, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 921-5372
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Johnson?
About Jennifer Johnson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679561096
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Johnson works at
Jennifer Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.