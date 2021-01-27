See All Neurosurgeons in Charlotte, NC
Jennifer Johnson, PA-C

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jennifer Johnson, PA-C

Jennifer Johnson, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Jennifer Johnson works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road
    2801 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1061
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2021
    Wonderful! Jennifer M. Johnson was very knowledgable, thorough, and patient with my questions. She listened thoroughly to my symptoms , pains and issues. Excellent visit! Thank you very much!
    AnnaMarie A — Jan 27, 2021
    Photo: Jennifer Johnson, PA-C
    About Jennifer Johnson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1871034249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Johnson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Johnson works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Johnson’s profile.

    Jennifer Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

