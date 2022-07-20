Jennifer Kalata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Kalata, PA
Overview
Jennifer Kalata, PA is a Physician Assistant in Eugene, OR.
Jennifer Kalata works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inkwell Medical Group LLC2911 Tennyson Ave Ste 201, Eugene, OR 97408 Directions (541) 844-1495
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Kalata?
I have been a patient of Jennifer Kalata's for the past five years + and have found her to be compassionate and understanding when challenges to my health arise. I would recommend this medical office to anyone looking for a new doctor.
About Jennifer Kalata, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962515213
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Kalata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Kalata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Kalata works at
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Kalata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Kalata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Kalata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Kalata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.