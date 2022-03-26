Jennifer Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Kirk, NP
Overview of Jennifer Kirk, NP
Jennifer Kirk, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Long Beach, CA.
Jennifer Kirk's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach2892 Long Beach Blvd Ste 165, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3629
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, informative, and caring. She took the time to carefully explain the procedure and answer any questions and concerns I may have.
About Jennifer Kirk, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558862458
