Jennifer Kirk, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jennifer Kirk, NP

Jennifer Kirk, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Long Beach, CA. 

Jennifer Kirk works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Kirk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)
    3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach
    2892 Long Beach Blvd Ste 165, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3629

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Mar 26, 2022
    Very professional, informative, and caring. She took the time to carefully explain the procedure and answer any questions and concerns I may have.
    — Mar 26, 2022
    Photo: Jennifer Kirk, NP
    About Jennifer Kirk, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558862458
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Kirk works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Jennifer Kirk’s profile.

    Jennifer Kirk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Kirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

