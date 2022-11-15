See All Urologists in Davenport, FL
Jennifer Kirkland, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Kirkland, APRN

Urology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Davenport, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jennifer Kirkland, APRN

Jennifer Kirkland, APRN is an Urology Specialist in Davenport, FL. 

Jennifer Kirkland works at Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport in Davenport, FL with other offices in Lake Wales, FL and Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jennifer Kirkland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    2217 North Blvd W # B, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Lake Wales
    407 S 11Th St, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Winter Haven
    350 1st St N Fl 2, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Adventhealth Lake Wales

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jennifer Kirkland?

Nov 15, 2022
Very caring and responds quickly if needed.
Peggy Kerr — Nov 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jennifer Kirkland, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Kirkland, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Kirkland to family and friends

Jennifer Kirkland's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jennifer Kirkland

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Kirkland, APRN.

About Jennifer Kirkland, APRN

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1467091660
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Kirkland, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Kirkland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jennifer Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Kirkland.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jennifer Kirkland, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.