See All Counselors in Scottsdale, AZ
Jennifer Kirshner, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Kirshner, LPC

Counseling
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Kirshner, LPC is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Jennifer Kirshner works at Crisis Preparation & Recovery in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crisis Preparation and Recovery Inc.
    10799 N 90th St Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 804-0326
  2. 2
    Ccp Ltd.
    11020 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 999-4718
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Jennifer Kirshner, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366967556
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Kirshner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Kirshner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Kirshner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Kirshner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Kirshner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jennifer Kirshner, LPC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.