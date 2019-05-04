Jennifer Kratzer, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Kratzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Kratzer, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Kratzer, CNM
Jennifer Kratzer, CNM is a Midwife in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Jennifer Kratzer works at
Jennifer Kratzer's Office Locations
Partner Oncology11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Kratzer?
Super friendly and helpful. Always quick to reply on MyChart with concerning questions.
About Jennifer Kratzer, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1821311465
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Kratzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Kratzer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Jennifer Kratzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Kratzer.
