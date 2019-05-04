See All Nurse Midwives in Lakewood, WA
Jennifer Kratzer, CNM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Kratzer, CNM

Midwifery
2.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Kratzer, CNM

Jennifer Kratzer, CNM is a Midwife in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Jennifer Kratzer works at Partner Oncology in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Kratzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Partner Oncology
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Kratzer?

    May 04, 2019
    Super friendly and helpful. Always quick to reply on MyChart with concerning questions.
    — May 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Kratzer, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Kratzer, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Kratzer to family and friends

    Jennifer Kratzer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Kratzer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Kratzer, CNM.

    About Jennifer Kratzer, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821311465
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Kratzer, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Kratzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Kratzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Kratzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Kratzer works at Partner Oncology in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Jennifer Kratzer’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jennifer Kratzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Kratzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Kratzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Kratzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.