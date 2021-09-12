Jennifer Kuretski, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Kuretski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Kuretski, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Kuretski, APRN
Jennifer Kuretski, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL.
Jennifer Kuretski works at
Jennifer Kuretski's Office Locations
-
1
Midway Specialty Care Center - West Palm Beach1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 249-2279Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Kuretski?
She was kind and informative, took extra time to care about how we were feeling with the new diagnosis and went over any and all options. Dr. Kuretski and the nurses always do an amazing job.
About Jennifer Kuretski, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184950404
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida, College Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Kuretski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Kuretski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Kuretski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Kuretski works at
10 patients have reviewed Jennifer Kuretski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Kuretski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Kuretski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Kuretski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.