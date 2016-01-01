Jennifer Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Lang, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Jennifer Lang, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Zionsville, IN.
Integrative Wellness LLC1650 W Oak St Ste 200, Zionsville, IN 46077 Directions (765) 680-0071
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1700287158
Jennifer Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
