Jennifer Larsen, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Jennifer Larsen, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Barbara, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18 W Micheltorena St Ste B, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Jennifer Larsen, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1922062256
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Larsen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Larsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Larsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.