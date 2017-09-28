See All Family Doctors in Lewisville, NC
Jennifer Layton, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Layton, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Layton, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, NC. 

Jennifer Layton works at Novant Health Lewisville Family Medicine in Lewisville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lewisville Family Medicine
    1225 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7382
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Layton?

    Sep 28, 2017
    very attentive and compassionate. She was efficient and referred ad was needed. She was kind and I would not hesitate to return to her again.
    rick in Lewisville, NC — Sep 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Layton, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Layton, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Layton to family and friends

    Jennifer Layton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Layton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Layton, PA-C.

    About Jennifer Layton, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851593792
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Layton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Layton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Layton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Layton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Layton works at Novant Health Lewisville Family Medicine in Lewisville, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Layton’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Layton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Layton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Layton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Layton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.