Jennifer Lefave, PA
Overview of Jennifer Lefave, PA
Jennifer Lefave, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA.
Jennifer Lefave works at
Jennifer Lefave's Office Locations
SMG Primary Care at Northwoods2005 Bay St Ste 201, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 822-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
- Norwood Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Jen is an amazing practitioner of medicine. She is kind, caring, and truly listens to your questions and concerns. You never feel rushed. When she’s with you, she’s with YOU. I’ve been seeing Jen for over a decade and she is a class act. I never want to see anyone else when I have to come in for a sick visit - just Jen!
About Jennifer Lefave, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1932250321
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Lefave has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Lefave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Lefave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Jennifer Lefave. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Lefave.
