Jennifer Leigh, LCMHC
Overview
Jennifer Leigh, LCMHC is a Counselor in Wilmington, NC.
Locations
Jennifer Leigh LCMHC, LCAS Psychotherapy Services7741 Market St Ste A, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 232-4506Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MedCost
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
No other like her. If counseling for life issues is what you need, look no further. Jennifer will give you peace of mind and help you find the path to a better mental state. If medication is needed, she will direct you to a physician who can prescribe what she recommends.
About Jennifer Leigh, LCMHC
- Counseling
- English
