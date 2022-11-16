See All Counselors in Wilmington, NC
Jennifer Leigh, LCMHC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jennifer Leigh, LCMHC is a Counselor in Wilmington, NC. 

Jennifer Leigh works at Jennifer Leigh LCMHC, LCAS Psychotherapy Services in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer Leigh LCMHC, LCAS Psychotherapy Services
    7741 Market St Ste A, Wilmington, NC 28411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 232-4506
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Aftercare for Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MedCost
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2022
    No other like her. If counseling for life issues is what you need, look no further. Jennifer will give you peace of mind and help you find the path to a better mental state. If medication is needed, she will direct you to a physician who can prescribe what she recommends.
    Elizabeth Willis — Nov 16, 2022
    About Jennifer Leigh, LCMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194849737
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Leigh, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Leigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Leigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Leigh works at Jennifer Leigh LCMHC, LCAS Psychotherapy Services in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Leigh’s profile.

    Jennifer Leigh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Leigh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Leigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Leigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

