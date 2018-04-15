See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Jennifer Linehan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (5)
Overview of Jennifer Linehan, NP

Jennifer Linehan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Jennifer Linehan works at Bayless Behavioral Health in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Linehan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael B. Bayless & Assoc.
    3620 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 230-7373
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 15, 2018
    I saw Jennifer for over a year here in Phoenix. She was always kind, compassionate, and willing to listen to each and every need that I had. I'd highly recommend.
    Paul in Litchfield Park — Apr 15, 2018
    About Jennifer Linehan, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467547414
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Linehan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Linehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Jennifer Linehan works at Bayless Behavioral Health in Phoenix, AZ.

    5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Linehan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.

