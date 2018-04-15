Jennifer Linehan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Linehan, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Linehan, NP
Jennifer Linehan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Jennifer Linehan works at
Jennifer Linehan's Office Locations
1
Michael B. Bayless & Assoc.3620 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 230-7373
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Linehan?
I saw Jennifer for over a year here in Phoenix. She was always kind, compassionate, and willing to listen to each and every need that I had. I'd highly recommend.
About Jennifer Linehan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467547414
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Linehan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Linehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Linehan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Linehan.
Jennifer Linehan accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.