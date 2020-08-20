See All Counselors in Hackensack, NJ
Jennifer Logan, LPC

Counseling
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Jennifer Logan, LPC is a Counselor in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Counseling, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kean University.

Jennifer Logan works at North Jersey Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Jersey Surgical Specialists
    83 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-6678

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2020
    Dr. Logan is courteous, empathic, insightful, and responsive. Her website is easy to navigate and scheduling is easy. She listens supportively and offers helpful feedback to highlight patterns of thoughts and behaviors that cause negative consequences or contribute to my anxiety. I always feel more capable and confident in my decisions after a session with her. Dr. Logan also assists me in brain storming to develop solutions as well as providing creative suggestions for various issues. I appreciate her so much and would recommend her to anyone.
    SMI — Aug 20, 2020
    About Jennifer Logan, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346686078
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kean University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Logan, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Logan works at North Jersey Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Jennifer Logan’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jennifer Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Logan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

