Jennifer Long, RNC
Overview of Jennifer Long, RNC
Jennifer Long, RNC is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA.
Jennifer Long works at
Jennifer Long's Office Locations
Women's Health Specialists of Bossier2400 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Ratings & Reviews
I needed to change providers for my well woman yearly exam and chose Jennifer. Even though I was a NP myself for many years, you're never comfortable having this exam so I was dreading it. Jennifer and the staff made me feel very comfortable and valued as a new patient. Jennifer was professional but quickly put me at ease. Her skills were just what I expected them to be. We discussed all my concerns, and agreed on a care plan. I'm thankful I've found my new provider, and will definitely recommend Jennifer and Willis Knighten to friends and family.
About Jennifer Long, RNC
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164515169
Jennifer Long has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Long accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Jennifer Long works at
30 patients have reviewed Jennifer Long. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Long.
