Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jennifer Long, RNC

Jennifer Long, RNC is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. 

Jennifer Long works at Womens Health Specialists of Bossier in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Long's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Specialists of Bossier
    2400 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 13, 2023
    I needed to change providers for my well woman yearly exam and chose Jennifer. Even though I was a NP myself for many years, you're never comfortable having this exam so I was dreading it. Jennifer and the staff made me feel very comfortable and valued as a new patient. Jennifer was professional but quickly put me at ease. Her skills were just what I expected them to be. We discussed all my concerns, and agreed on a care plan. I'm thankful I've found my new provider, and will definitely recommend Jennifer and Willis Knighten to friends and family.
    Joyce — Jan 13, 2023
    Photo: Jennifer Long, RNC
    About Jennifer Long, RNC

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164515169
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Long, RNC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Long has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Long works at Womens Health Specialists of Bossier in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on Jennifer Long’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Jennifer Long. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Long.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

