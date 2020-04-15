See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntersville, NC
Jennifer Lopez, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Jennifer Lopez, FNP

Jennifer Lopez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntersville, NC. 

Jennifer Lopez works at Novant Health Northlake Dermatology in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Lopez's Office Locations

    Novant Health Northlake Dermatology
    Novant Health Northlake Dermatology
    9604 Holly Point Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 908-2994
    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health

    Apr 15, 2020
    Thank you for all that you do. I cant thank you enough for your compassion, your professionalism. God bless you always. Atrium health is very lucky to have you in the team.
    — Apr 15, 2020
    About Jennifer Lopez, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1386182756
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Jennifer Lopez, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Lopez works at Novant Health Northlake Dermatology in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Lopez’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

