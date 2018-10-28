See All Clinical Psychologists in Henrico, VA
Jennifer Lumpkin, ABPP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Lumpkin, ABPP

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jennifer Lumpkin, ABPP is a Clinical Psychologist in Henrico, VA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    3108 N Parham Rd Ste 100C, Henrico, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 205-7452
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Lumpkin?

    Oct 28, 2018
    Amazingly caring and professional Doctor. She is very personable, passionate, and caring. She is incredibly talented and has an awesome level of knowledge. While she has a high level of clinical expertise, she is able to convey test results and have conversations in a way that is very comfortable and makes certain we understand. We've found that others forget that the average person doesn't understand all of this psychological lingo. She truly is amazing. We highly recommend Dr. Lumpkin.
    — Oct 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Lumpkin, ABPP
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Lumpkin, ABPP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Lumpkin to family and friends

    Jennifer Lumpkin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Lumpkin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Lumpkin, ABPP.

    About Jennifer Lumpkin, ABPP

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932253663
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Lumpkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Lumpkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Lumpkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Lumpkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Lumpkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Lumpkin, ABPP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.