See All Psychologists in Redlands, CA
Jennifer Luu, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Luu, PSY

Psychology
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jennifer Luu, PSY is a Psychologist in Redlands, CA. 

Jennifer Luu works at Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc. in Redlands, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc.
    1809 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 307-1320
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jennifer Luu, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720166903
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Luu works at Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc. in Redlands, CA. View the full address on Jennifer Luu’s profile.

    Jennifer Luu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Luu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Luu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Luu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Luu, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.