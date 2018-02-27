Jennifer Lynch, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Lynch, FNP-C
Jennifer Lynch, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Hartsville, SC.
Jennifer Lynch's Office Locations
Csc Community Pharmacy1268 S 4th St, Hartsville, SC 29550 Directions (843) 332-3422
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Hands Down, this Doctor saved my life!! I've been to 200 different doctors since I was 15 years old for depression anxiety bipolar not one doctor was able to help. Jennifer NAILED IT on my first visit. I new then she was a God send! for the first time in 15 years I feel alive because of this doctor
About Jennifer Lynch, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740663038
Jennifer Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Lynch accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Jennifer Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.