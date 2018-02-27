See All Nurse Practitioners in Hartsville, SC
Overview of Jennifer Lynch, FNP-C

Jennifer Lynch, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Hartsville, SC. 

Jennifer Lynch works at Caresouth Carolina Inc in Hartsville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Lynch's Office Locations

    Csc Community Pharmacy
    1268 S 4th St, Hartsville, SC 29550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 332-3422
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Feb 27, 2018
    Hands Down, this Doctor saved my life!! I've been to 200 different doctors since I was 15 years old for depression anxiety bipolar not one doctor was able to help. Jennifer NAILED IT on my first visit. I new then she was a God send! for the first time in 15 years I feel alive because of this doctor
    John Colonna in Florence — Feb 27, 2018
    About Jennifer Lynch, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740663038
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Lynch, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Lynch works at Caresouth Carolina Inc in Hartsville, SC. View the full address on Jennifer Lynch’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Lynch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

