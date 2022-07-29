See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Jennifer Mabry

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Mabry

Jennifer Mabry is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Jennifer Mabry works at Tmc One in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Mabry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TMCOne - Harrison
    70 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ 85748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 324-4403
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Jul 29, 2022
    Jennifer is absolutely the best. Takes time, listens and wants to help her patients. A 10 star NP
    TriciaLee — Jul 29, 2022
    Photo: Jennifer Mabry
    About Jennifer Mabry

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649803081
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Mabry is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Mabry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Mabry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Mabry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Mabry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Mabry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Mabry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Mabry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

