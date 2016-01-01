Dr. Jennifer Maeda, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Maeda, OD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Maeda, OD
Dr. Jennifer Maeda, OD is an Optometrist in Hilo, HI.
Dr. Maeda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maeda's Office Locations
-
1
Grace's Braces1234 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-5228
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maeda?
About Dr. Jennifer Maeda, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1699853150
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maeda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maeda accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maeda works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maeda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maeda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.